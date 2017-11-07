Structure fire reported on 26th Ave. S in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire in Myrtle Beach Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
The tweet sent just after 6 p.m. says the structure fire was reported on 26th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.
Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire says the structure was heavily involved when they arrived and preliminary reports indicate that it may have started in the kitchen, but investigators are still working to learn about the fire’s cause and origin.
At 6:41 p.m., fire officials released that the fire was under control.
News13 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.