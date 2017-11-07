Structure fire reported on 26th Ave. S in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Myrtle Beach according to a tweet from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

The tweet sent just after 6 p.m. says the structure fire was reported on 26th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.

Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire says the structure was heavily involved and preliminary reports indicate that it may have started in the kitchen, but investigators are still working to learn about the fire’s cause and origin.

Crews are actively fighting a structure fire at 209 26th Ave S in Myrtle Beach!! Please avoid this area if you can! — Myrtle Beach FD (@MyrtleBeachFire) November 7, 2017

