StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

One more warm day before a big cool down for the second half of the week. Areas of fog will persist through about 10am and then we’ll have partly sunny skies today with a chance for a few showers. It will be warm again today with afternoon temperatures near 80. A cold front will move toward the area late today, and a few showers are possible. The front will move through tonight night, and it will be much cooler on Wednesday. High temperatures will only by in the low to mid 60s. It will stay rather cloudy Wednesday and scattered showers are possible. A storm system will move through the Carolinas on Thursday, keeping the cool weather and chance for showers around. That system will move offshore late Thursday, and it will clear Thursday night. High pressure will move in on Friday with plenty of sunshine, but it will stay cool into the weekend. A weak cold front will bring the chance for more showers Sunday.

Today, partly sunny and warm with late evening showers. Highs 78-80 inland, 76-77 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows 50-54 inland, 56-58 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s inland, to near 60° beaches.