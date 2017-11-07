Vigil held in Myrtle Beach to honor TX victims

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A vigil was held in downtown Myrtle Beach Monday night to honor the lives lost in last weekend’s Texas church shooting.

Organizer, Keith VanWinkle, said he also wanted to make sure to pray for the City of Myrtle Beach and spread a message of peace and security.

About 20 people attended the vigil, including several local pastors.

“People really need to get serious and look to God for the answers,” said Rick Sarver, Pastor at Grace Life Fellowship in Myrtle Beach. “We’re not exempt as we well know. We’re not exempt from things happening in our own city so I think it’s important for people to come together and pray.”