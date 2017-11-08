Darlington County School District to host free bus driver training course Nov. 13-16

DARLINGTON, SC – The Darlington County School District is currently seeking school bus drivers and will host a free driver training class Nov. 13-16. Drivers can earn between $11.19 and $16.13 per hour with bonus opportunities every 45 days.

The driver training class will be held Nov. 13-16 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day at the Darlington County Institute of Technology, located at 160 Pinedale Drive in Darlington. Anyone interested in participating must register by Friday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m.

To be eligible to become a school bus driver, a person must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and have had a valid South Carolina driver’s license for at least one year.

There are several steps to becoming a school bus driver:

Complete an application for employment and paperwork to attend a training class.

Pass a SLED background check.

Pass a check of license history with the DMV.

Complete State Department of Education classroom training (Four days).

Obtain a Commercial Drivers License (CDL) permit.

Pass a physical and a drug test.

Train with district instructors for a length of time to be able to perform pre-trip skills and driving.

Ride a route for five days with a driver.

For more information or to register, call the Darlington County School District Office of Transportation at 843-398-2313.