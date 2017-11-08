High School Fall Sports Signing Day 2017

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – A number of high school athletes in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee committing to play college sports this morning and afternoon. Here is a list of the young men and women we know that are heading to the next level. Congratulations to all of them and their hard work to get to this point.

Aynor:

Berkley Causey – Volleyball – Brevard College in NC

Walt Richardson – Baseball – Coastal Carolina

Carolina Forest:

Meghan Devaux – Volleyball – Anderson

Riley McTiernan – Softball – USC Upstate

Sami Spencer – Golf – USC Sumter

Kayla Watkins – Track & Field – Coastal Carolina

Conway:

Jimmy Nichols – Basketball – Providence

Dillon:

Jon-Mitchell Carter – Baseball – Coastal Carolina

Hartsville:

Saquita Joyner – Basketball – Coker

Socastee:

Wesley Lane – Baseball – The Citadel

Quinten Masciarelli – Baseball – Coastal Carolina

South Florence:

Will Hardee – Baseball – Coastal Carolina

Austin Moore – Baseball – North Greenville University

St. James:

Cam Dean – Baseball – FDTC

Jacob English – Baseball – South Carolina

Anthony Peck – Baseball – Coker

Tyler String – Baseball – University of New Haven

Trinity-Byrnes:

Jake Swartz – Baseball – Duke

Waccamaw:

Jaret Montenery – Baseball – Winthrop

West Florence:

Ryan Florio – Baseball – Mount St. Marys

Zyanna Giles – Columbia College

Maddison Sawyer – Converse

Wilson:

Alex Caldwell – Basketball – SE Missouri State

D’Asia Gregg – Basketball – Georgia Tech