High School Fall Sports Signing Day 2017

By Published: Updated:

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – A number of high school athletes in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee committing to play college sports this morning and afternoon.  Here is a list of the young men and women we know that are heading to the next level.  Congratulations to all of them and their hard work to get to this point.

Aynor:
Berkley Causey – Volleyball – Brevard College in NC
Walt Richardson – Baseball – Coastal Carolina

Carolina Forest:
Meghan Devaux – Volleyball – Anderson
Riley McTiernan – Softball – USC Upstate
Sami Spencer – Golf – USC Sumter
Kayla Watkins – Track & Field – Coastal Carolina

Conway:
Jimmy Nichols – Basketball – Providence

Dillon:
Jon-Mitchell Carter – Baseball – Coastal Carolina

Hartsville:
Saquita Joyner – Basketball – Coker

Socastee:
Wesley Lane – Baseball – The Citadel
Quinten Masciarelli – Baseball – Coastal Carolina

South Florence:
Will Hardee – Baseball – Coastal Carolina
Austin Moore – Baseball – North Greenville University

St. James:
Cam Dean – Baseball – FDTC
Jacob English – Baseball – South Carolina
Anthony Peck – Baseball – Coker
Tyler String – Baseball – University of New Haven

Trinity-Byrnes:
Jake Swartz – Baseball – Duke

Waccamaw:
Jaret Montenery – Baseball – Winthrop

West Florence:
Ryan Florio – Baseball – Mount St. Marys
Zyanna Giles – Columbia College
Maddison Sawyer – Converse

Wilson:
Alex Caldwell – Basketball – SE Missouri State
D’Asia Gregg – Basketball – Georgia Tech

