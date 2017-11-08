Junior League of Florence to host Merry Marketplace

FLORENCE, SC – The Junior League of Florence’s 19th Annual Merry Marketplace opens Friday for three days of boutique-like shopping and entertainment. An annual Florence tradition since 1998, the Junior League of Florence brings their fantastic shopping for a fabulous cause event back to the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology (SiMT) building on Florence-Darlington Technical College’s campus. The marketplace begins at 10 a.m. Friday and runs through Sunday. More than 40 vendors from all over the Southeast set up shop for the yearly event.

Shoppers desiring to get a first look at the marketplace, can join the Junior League on Thursday evening for Preview Night – sponsored by Galloway & Moseley Fine Jewelers – from 6p.m. to 9p.m. Preview Night tickets cost $25 and include dinner, dessert, drink tickets and a weekend shopping pass to come back and shop the rest of the weekend. The highlight of Preview Night is the 9th Annual Galloway & Moseley Diamond Toast in which one lucky winner will take home a gorgeous diamond pendant necklace.

On Saturday, there will be performances from the Brenda Cranford School of Dance, Extreme Cheer, Moore Dance Team and more. From 10am – 2pm, children can decorate cookies, write letters and take pictures with Santa at the Kid’s Corner. Bethany Robinson Photography will be on hand capturing the photos with Santa. The mini sessions are $30 and include one digital image with a portion of the proceeds being donated back to the League.

Sunday afternoon’s entertainment will be provided by Knight Edition from West Florence High School, Palmetto Street Praise, MST Phoenix Phame, Marty Gamble & VOC, and Minister Derrick Bull & Remnant Nation.

The Junior League also offers gift-wrapping and on-site monogramming, since many come to the marketplace to get a head start on their holiday shopping.

Daily tickets cost $8 with children 12 and under receiving free admission. Tickets can be purchased at the door. The Merry Marketplace is open from 10am-6pm Friday, November 10, 9am-6pm Saturday, November 11 and Noon-5pm on Sunday.

Founded in 1948, The Junior League of Florence (JLF) is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving local communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Our purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.