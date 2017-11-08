Jury convicts Nichols man on drug charge, now police have to find him

By Published: Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County prosecutors say a Nichols man could spend up to 30 years in jail for drug trafficking, but they just have to find him first.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says a jury convicted James Lamont Arthur, 35, of Nichols, of his third-offense trafficking drugs, a drug possession charge and two gun-related charges. The problem is, Arthur didn’t show up for the trial.

Richardson says the drug dealer had previously failed to appear for trial in October, at which point a bench warrant was issued, and when Arthur didn’t show up for Tuesday’s trial, the jury found him guilty.

Arthur was found guilty of third-offense trafficking cocaine base more than 10 grams, but less than 28 grams, possession of a schedule one to five drug – amphetamines or Adderall, unlawful possession of a pistol, and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to Richardson’s office.

Arthur faces between 25 and 30 years on the third-offense trafficking drugs charge, but his sentence won’t be revealed until Arthur is found.

Anyone with information regarding Arthur’s whereabouts should call their local law enforcement agency.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s