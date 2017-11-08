Lumberton Police search for teenage robbery suspect

Lumberton, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton Police identified the person it says was involved in several robberies in Lumberton.

18 year old Tyra Watson is accused of robbing two Family Dollar stores and a Dollar General in the city limits of Lumberton last week.

The Lumberton Police Department currently has the following warrants for arrest on Miss Watson. Three counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and in another unrelated case one count of Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

Police say Miss Watson robbed the Family Dollar located at 1719 Roberts Ave. on November 2, 2017 at 6:52 p.m. She then robbed the Dollar General located at 925 Caton Road on November 4, 2017 at 11:46 a.m. and then robbed the Family Dollar located at 1305 East 5th Street on November 4, 2017 at 12:04 p.m.

The Lumberton Police Department is currently asking that anyone who knows the whereabouts of Miss Tyra Watson to please contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and speak with Detective Dereck Evans or Detective Blake Harrell.