Man accused of murdering taxi driver charged for Myrtle Beach motel robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The man accused of killing a Conway taxi driver in June has been charged for a motel robbery that happened just before Horry County Police arrested him for the murder.

Booking information from Myrtle Beach police states that Marion Javon Campbell, 24, was charged Wednesday for robbing the Lancer Motel on North Kings Highway just 19 days before Horry County police located him.

Officers were told that a man banged on the front door of the Lancer Motel’s office and told the clerk he needed help. When the clerk opened the door, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money. No photos of the suspect in the robbery were ever released and police were only offered a vague description of the robber– a black man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Campbell was taken into custody September 30 and charged with the murder of 66-year-old Dennis Mantle on Juniper Bay Road. Mantle, who was from Socastee, was reportedly found in his vehicle with a gunshot wound in June.

The new charges from Myrtle Beach this week include armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, possession of weapon during violent crime, unlawful carrying of pistol, according to the police department’s website.