Myrtle Beach residents get their license to carry, following Texas church shooting

With two deadly mass shootings in 35 days, first in Las Vegas and most recently Texas, some U.S. citizens have felt compelled to learn more about gun safety and even get their license to carry.

Attendees of a concealed to carry class at Myrtle Beach’s 707 gun shop on Wednesday said Texas was ‘the last straw’ and it’s better to be safe than sorry. Lee Sargent said he has hunted briefly here and there but never felt the need to get his license to carry until now.

“I’ve never had a desire to but the way things are going in this country I decided it’s probably time,” Sargent said. “I don’t want that situation to happen to me and I don’t have a chance to defend myself.”

Mother, Sueann Torres said she was inspired by the bystander in the Texas shooting ‘Stephen Willeford’ and how he was able to use his training in order to prevent other innocent lives from being taken and stop the shooter in his tracks.

“I want to be able to save my life or another person’s life if something happens like what happened in Texas,” Torres said.

707 Shooting instructor, Laura Longo said she has heard discussion in her classes about local church congregations working to organize ‘safety teams’.

“So that designated people in their church are carrying firearms, they aren’t letting the whole congregation carry them and I think that’s very good that they are aware.” Longo said.