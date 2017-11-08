New video shows missing mom moments before she was found

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Sheriff’s detectives have released new video of a woman just moments before she was found in Yolo County on Thanksgiving, CBS Sacramento reports.

The grainy video shows Sherri Papini running past the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the city of Yolo. Detectives say she was dropped off in the area by one of her captors.

“She’s seen going southbound on [Highway] 99 west towards Interstate 5 where she goes out of view to the right, the direction of the ramp to northbound Interstate 5,” said Shasta County Sgt. Brian Jackson in a phone interview on Tuesday.

That was at 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 24. About seven minutes later, detectives say Papini made her way to the northbound I-5 onramp, where they say she flagged down a trucker who called for help.

Papini was found with hose clamps on both of her ankles. Her left wrist was zip-tied to a chain around her waist.

Detectives say they were able to make out some of those details in the video which led them to believe it was in fact, Sherri Papini.

“I don’t think you can put a sticker or hallmark stamp on how much has gone into it, there’s been a lot of work that we have exhausted, all legal investigative avenues,” said Jackson.

Last month, Papini described her captors to detectives as two Hispanic women, whose sketches were released by the FBI a few weeks ago.

Papini alleges her release followed an argument between the two suspects, in which the younger suspect drove her to a rural area near I-5 and set her free.

Detectives say they found a man and a woman’s DNA on Papini’s clothing, neither of which have been identified.

Almost a year later, there are still twists and turns in this bizarre case, leaving law enforcement with more questions than answers.

“We are working on several leads currently that we have not been able to rule out or discount, so leads we are actively looking at, and we are moving forward in hopes of catching the captors,” added Jackson.

Shasta County sheriff’s detectives say they haven’t yet identified a person of interest in this case.