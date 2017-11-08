Online map documents crime in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County residents have a new way to stay informed about crime in their neighborhoods.

Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis says his office is partnering with Southern Software to introduce an online map that tracks crime. The map is called Community Crime Map and it analyzes data, alerts neighbors about crimes in their area and allows the sheriff’s office to quickly alert people about crime when they happen.

“People throughout Darlington County told me during the campaign they wanted to be kept informed and I promised to do that,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “This is another way your sheriff’s office will keep everyone informed about what is happening in our communities.”

Users of the online tool can map all of the crimes in their area, sign up for neighborhood watch reports that automatically email a breakdown of recent criminal activity, and submit anonymous tips about crime directly to the sheriff’s office.

Community Crime Map automatically syncs with the office’s records management system to keep crime information updated online. Community Crime Map displays all of the incidents on a map, and gives some basic information about the incidents, including the type of crime, a general location, date and time.

This Community Crime Map is being provided at no additional cost to Darlington County, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo, and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is the only law enforcement agency within Darlington County currently providing this service through LexisNexis.