Overnight shooting in Lumberton sends on person to the hospital

Lumberton, NC (WBTW)- The Lumberton Police Department searches for the person or people involved in a shooting on November 7, 2017. Officers arrived to the area behind 603 B Franklin Ave. in Lumberton and found that someone had shot into a camper.

The victim was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment but was later transported to another hospital for further treatment. Police say the victim’s injuries are life threatening at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting is asked to call Detective David Williford or Detective Yvette Pitts at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.