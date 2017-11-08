Red Cross Rescue Racers accepting participants for new training season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Now in its 11th year, Red Cross Rescue Racers is looking to expand its volunteers in the Myrtle Beach area. Working with certified coaches, members can walk, run, or run/walk the 5K, half-marathon, or marathon races associated with the Myrtle Beach Marathon. In the weeks leading up to the races, each member raises money for American Red Cross disaster programs.

To learn more about the Red Cross Rescue Racers and how to get involved, call the local Red Cross chapter at 843-655-9788.

Team members vary from beginning walkers to advanced runners. Road Runner Club of America coaches provide training schedules and help set individual goals. Additionally, weekly group training sessions provide motivation and encouragement.

Outside of training, professional educational programs provide guidance in nutrition, foot care, body mechanics, sports injury, and more.

So far, the team program has raised more than $600,000 for local Red Cross disaster services.