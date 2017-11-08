Running club, owner look for missing “Jake the Lassie”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Frank Pepp says his dog “Jake the Lassie” disappeared during a run on Saturday, October 28 near 79th Avenue North and Marina Parkway.

Pepp says he got Jake after running the Boston Marathon the year of the bombing.

“I’m his sixth owner,” said Pepp. “But we’ve stuck for four and a half years, partially because he gets all of his energy out with me at the time, and that’s what we were doing at the time. We’ve run at least 17 miles in the past two days and we were on our normal run that we’ve done a thousand times and I just turned around and he was gone.”

Pepp says the entire running club he’s a part of loves Jake and there is a $500 reward if you can help find Jake. Pepp can be reached at 843-882-7379.