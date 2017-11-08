SeHealth to work with FEMA to restore health facility damaged during Hurricane Matthew

LUMBERTON, NC – Officials with Southeastern Health announced that they will soon begin work to restore the Dr. Arthur J. Robinson Medical Clinic facility located in south Lumberton after it was severely damaged due to flooding during and after Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. “We are excited to be able to take this first step to bring health services back to this community,” said SeHealth President/CEO Joann Anderson.

According to SeHealth Vice President of Corporate Services and Chief Strategy Officer David Sumner, approval from FEMA to restore the facility was granted after 12 months of thorough analysis and review. SeHealth’s Board of Trustees has endorsed the restoration project and is fully committed to continuing the legacy of Dr. Robinson, who practiced family medicine in the south Lumberton area from 1951 until his retirement in 1986 and for whom the clinic was named. The 6,000-square-foot facility opened in October 2000 and included a 1,000-square-foot dental office which was managed by Robeson Health Care Corporation.

Throughout the project, SeHealth will work with FEMA, fulfilling all applicable rules and regulations as dictated by their agency. The first steps include securing architect, engineering and restoration companies. No completion date has been set and operational details related to the occupancy of the facility have not yet been finalized except for the commitment to continue to provide health services at the site, which is located at 800 Martin L. King Jr. Drive in Lumberton.