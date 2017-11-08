Spirit adds non-stop flight from Columbus, OH to MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Spirit Airlines announced new nonstop service from John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) in Columbus, Ohio to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR).

The new seasonal nonstop air service will begin March 23, 2018, and will operate four days per week through November 7, 2018.

Columbus to/from Service Start Date Frequency Myrtle Beach (MYR) March 23, 2018 Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat (3/23/18 – 11/7/18)

“With today’s announcement, Spirit will now offer nonstop air service from 19-markets to Myrtle Beach, SC,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports for Horry County. “Spirit’s continued growth at the MYR is fantastic news for the flying public, but what is most exciting is how Spirit continues to add capacity during our shoulder seasons. Spirit is MYR’s largest carrier, offering over 775,000 scheduled arriving seats in 2017, and we thank them for their continued commitment to our market.”

Spirit’s new flights are available for purchase now, tickets can be purchased at www.spirit.com.