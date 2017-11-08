MURRELLS INLET, SC – The St. James High School Drama Department presents a “Night of One Act” plays on Tuesday November, 14 at 7 PM. The performance is at the high school located at 10800 SC-707 in Murrells Inlet. The department will perform three plays.

The first play is the award winning, “Almost, Maine.” The second is a student directed comedy show called “Laugh Out Loud (Cry Quielty)”. “Laugh out Loud” is a comedic show about the internet. The other is the department’s latest competition show, “Mrs. Packard.” “Mrs. Packard” is about a woman who is wrongly institutionalized for disagreeing with her husband. Tickets are $5. All proceeds benefit the drama department.

To learn more about this event and to purchase tickets call 843-650-5600. For more information about the school visit http://sjh.horrycountyschools.net/pages/St__James_High_School.