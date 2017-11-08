StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

Much cooler and wetter weather is moving in for a couple days. A strong cold front is moving through, bringing in much cooler weather.. Scattered showers will move in, and as the cooler weather arrives, drizzle will develop. Temperatures will drop into the 50s. It will remain cloudy and cool today with light rain and drizzle. Temperatures will only warm a few degrees, with most places staying in the 50s. Another storm system will move through on Thursday with more rain, and keeping the cool weather in place. This storm will move away Thursday night, and sunshine will return Friday, but it will stay cool with high temperatures in the 60s. The cool weather will last through the weekend. Another front will bring a chance for showers late Sunday.

Today, cloudy and cool with light rain and drizzle. Highs 52-56 inland, 58-60 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy and cooler with showers and drizzle. Lows 46-48 inland, 48-50 beaches.

Thursday, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 55-60.