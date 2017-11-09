Conway man arrested for pizzeria robbery two years later

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man was arrested Monday and served warrants this week for robbing a pizza joint more than two years ago, according to Conway police.

Officers with the Conway Police Department responded to Pizza Inn, located at 1404 Church Street, on Jan. 7, 2015, in reference to an armed robbery. Lt. Selena Small says during that investigation, four suspects were identified and three of the alleged robbers were arrested and charged in 2015.

The fourth subject, Darrell Gowans,30, of Conway, has been wanted in connection with this armed robbery since 2015, states Lt. Small.

On Monday, the Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested Gowans on unrelated charges and on Wednesday he was served the with warrants in connection to the armed robbery of the Pizza Inn in 2015. Gowans is charged with armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Gowans was booked into J. Reuben Long Wednesday and remains in jail at the time of this posting.