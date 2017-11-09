Dillon police officer, trainee injured in car crash

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A Dillon Police Officer and an officer trainer were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being involved in a car crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lance Corporal Judd Jones says the crash happened around 6:37 p.m. Wednesday night on Radford Boulevard. The Dillon police officer was in his patrol car with a trainee traveling south behind a pickup truck.

An unknown vehicle pulled out of a private drive, according to LCpl Jones, and the pickup truck swerved the miss the car. The officer then swerved to miss crashing into the pickup truck and hit a tree.

The police officer driving and a trainee were taken to McLeod in Dillon with non-life threatening injuries, confirms LCpl Jones. Troopers are searching for the vehicle that initiated the crash but were not able to release a description of the car.