Florence doctor to discuss pancreatic cancer during Lunch and Learn event

FLORENCE, SC –  The American Cancer Society will host a Community Lunch & Learn with Dr. Veeral M. Oza, MD, Interventional Gastroenterologist.  Dr. Oza is part of McLeod Physician Associates in practice at McLeod Digestive Health Center.  Dr. Oza will discuss the signs, symptoms, risk factors, and what you can do to lower your risk of pancreatic cancer.  He will also reveal what’s new in pancreatic cancer research.

The free event is Friday, November 17, from Noon until 1:00 PM. It’s being held at the Florence County Library located at 509 S. Dargan St. in Florence. To reserve a seat you should  RSVP by 11/14/17 at 843-213-0050, M-F 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. The American Cancer Society estimates in 2017 about 53,670 people (27,900 men and 25,700 women) will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the United States and, about 43,090 will die of pancreatic cancer.  To learn more visit https://www.cancer.org/cancer/pancreatic-cancer/about/key-statistics.html .

 

