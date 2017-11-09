Florence girl says man in black truck approached her at mailbox; police investigate

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department asked the public Thursday night to report “suspicious activity” after a “juvenile” girl said she was approached by a man in a truck while she checked the mail.

The man, in a shiny black truck, asked the girl Monday afternoon if she had seen his dog, investigators said. When he asked whether she wanted a hot dog, she ran back into her home on Cheraw Drive, she told officers.

Police didn’t release any distinguishing characteristics to describe the man. Police haven’t received any other reports of the man approaching people.

 

 

