FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The superintendent for Florence School District 1 will resign on December 31, News13 learned Thursday night at school …

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster toured two Pee Dee county schools Thursday, one in Dillon and Marion County. The two districts w…

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department asked the public Thursday night to report “suspicious activity” after a “juvenile” girl…

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway High School has opened a new Parent Resource Center for parents with special need children. The center is open to…

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Over 150 volunteers across Horry County read to over 3,500 elementary school children on Thursday. It was all a pa…