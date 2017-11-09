Honor a loved one this holiday season by donating to the Lights of Love campaign

GEORGETOWN, SC – Honor or memorialize a loved one this holiday season by donating to the Tidelands Health Auxiliary’s Lights of Love holiday tree campaign. The popular Lights of Love campaign is the auxiliary’s largest fundraising event each year. It was developed to help people honor loved ones, living or deceased, during the holiday season while also raising money to support scholarships for individuals seeking to advance their health care education.

For a minimum $5 tax-deductible donation per honoree, the auxiliary will illuminate a light on the holiday tree located in front of Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital or Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital. The trees will be lighted in December and remain illuminated throughout the holiday season. Each donation will be acknowledged by a handwritten card sent to the honoree or the honoree’s family, and the name of each honoree will be listed on the Tidelands Health website.

Donations are already being accepted and can be made at any time through the end of December. For more information, or to donate, please call the auxiliary at 843-527-7107. Individuals can also donate by completing and returning the registration form available at tidelandshealth.org/ways-of-giving/lights-of-love.