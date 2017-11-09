Horry County police offer active shooter training for churches and businesses

The Horry County police department will provide active shooter training for businesses and churches, free of charge and with no sign up required on Nov 21 at the Burroughs and Chapin Auditorium.

Chief Joseph Hill said the department decided to offer the training after the tragic event that happened in Sutherland Springs, Texas and that they don’t want anyone to be unprepared.

“What we are trying to do is get church leadership to get strategic with their thinking, we don’t want a lot of people coming to church with weapons,” Hill said. “It’s up to the church governing body to control that so we are giving them tools and tips for their tool box.”

Wampee Baptist Pastor, Tyler Caines is a leading voice in the initiative and was a Horry County police officer for nine years.

“Growing up here, I remember when all the doors were open and you could just stop on the side of the road and pray anywhere, but times have changed and we have to change with the times.” Caines said.

Central precinct commander Captain Kris Leonhardt with the Horry County police department will be heading up the training, assisted by FBI special agent Mike Connelly who said they will teach ‘avoid deny defend’.

“It’s better to be prepared and if you have a plan in place, you have much more of an ability to survive,” Connelly said.