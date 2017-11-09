Is Little Debbie getting rid of a favorite snack?

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WIVB) — Little Debbie posted a photo on Twitter Wednesday morning saying “one gotta go forever.”

Beneath that statement were images of four iconic snacks — Christmas Tree Cakes, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Nutty Buddy and Honey Buns.

Along with the photo, Little Debbie posed the question “Which one?”

It is not clear if this is a hypothetical situation, or if Little Debbie is indicating that the snack cake brand intends to get rid of one of them.