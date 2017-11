Latta, SC (WBTW) – The Latta Vikings may have ended the regular season on a sour note, losing their last couple games, but the Vikings hoping to find lightning in a bottle this postseason and have success in the 2A playoffs. Last week, the Vikings took down North Charleston with ease, 43-12 and will look to do the same on the road against Bamberg-Ehrhardt, a team that knocked them out of the postseason just 1 year ago.

Advertisement