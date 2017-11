North Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – The Chiefs are enjoying their most successful football season ever under 1st year head football coach Matt Reel. They stand at 11-0 entering the 2nd round of the Class 4A playoffs against Crestwood tomorrow night. That’s a 7:30pm kickoff from NMB. The team scored 59 points a week ago in their victory over Colleton and has passed every test thrown their way thus far.

