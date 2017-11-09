Students, teachers and parents pack stadium for “Fields of Faith” event

MURRELLS INLET — St. James High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted it’s 3rd annual Fields of Faith event on Wednesday night at the football stadium. Hundreds of people packed the stands despite the cold weather and drizzle.

By holding the event, students, athlete teams, coaches, and youth groups from all over Horry County joined thousands of other youth on athletic fields all across the county.

Fields of Faith is a student-to-student ministry and peers invite their own classmates and teammates to meet on their school’s athletic field to pray, worship and hear fellow students share their testimonies.

This information was provided by a press release.