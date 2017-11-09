Students, teachers and parents pack stadium for “Fields of Faith” event

By Published: Updated:

MURRELLS INLET — St. James High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted it’s 3rd annual Fields of Faith event on Wednesday night at the football stadium. Hundreds of people packed the stands despite the cold weather and drizzle.

By holding the event, students, athlete teams, coaches, and youth groups from all over Horry County joined thousands of other youth on athletic fields all across the county.

Fields of Faith is a student-to-student ministry and peers invite their own classmates and teammates to meet on their school’s athletic field to pray, worship and hear fellow students share their testimonies.

This information was provided by a press release. 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s