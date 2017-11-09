Tis the season to visit the MarshWalk

MURRELLS INLET, SC – The Murrells Inlet MarshWalk starts its holiday celebrations November 18, 2017 at 7pm, The MarshWallk will light-up in a brand new, never-before-seen array of lighting displays.

During the first three Saturdays in December from 10am- 5pm, search through the tunnel lighting displays for the perfect holiday gift. Merry MarshWalk Christmas is filled with local businesses and artists with unique gifts and surprise appearances from Santa .

The MarshWalk’s annual Santa Crawl is December 16, 2017. Starting at 5pm, enjoy the delightful spirits with featured holiday drinks from each restaurant in the MarshWalk group, while feasting on the unforgettable festive flavors with the dinner specials. Prizes to the people whose holiday outfit best represents the spirit of the season.

On New Year’s Eve, holiday drink and dinner specials will be are offered throughout the evening at all MarshWalk restaurant locations. Each location will have New Year’s Eve hats, crowns, blowers and more to get you ready for the New Year while listening to live music.

For more information visit www.marshwalk.com, like our Facebook page (@TheMarshWalkofMurrellsInlet) or call the MarshWalk answering service (843) 497-3450.