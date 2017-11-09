StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

The cool, damp weather will be back again today. A storm system will bring a steadier rain into our area today, and that will continue through this evening. The steadiest rain will be in the morning, then things will tend to wind down in the afternoon. It will be very cool again today with highs only in the 50s. Sunshine will return on Friday, but it will stay cool with temperatures in the 60s. An area of Canadian high pressure will build in for the weekend, keeping it cool. It will be quite cold Friday night with frost or a freeze possible away from the coast. It will be sunny Saturday with highs in the 50s. More clouds on Sunday and a small chance for showers Sunday night that could linger into Monday. We could see somewhat of a warm up next week.

Today, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 54-56 inland, 58 beaches.

Tonight, clearing and cool. Lows 40-46 inland, 48 beaches.

Friday, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.