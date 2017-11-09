Two men connected to Pamplico murder extradited back to SC

Related Coverage Pamplico murder suspect, 2 others captured in PA

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Two men arrested in Pennsylvania last month for their roles in the murder of a Pamplico man have been extradited back to South Carolina, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred Oct. 1 around 3 p.m. on Main Street in Pamplico. According to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, one victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Ellie Becoat III, 23, of Pamplico, died that night, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the killing.

Zafir Abdul Bethea, 22, of Pamplico, was taken into custody Oct. 5 by members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the FBI in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Two other suspects were also arrested in Penn., Ricky Hyseem Smith, 33, and 18-year-old Rymir Jamal Steven. Each man is charged with accessory after the fact of a felony, as investigators believe both men were present with Bethea shot the victim and then helped the alleged killer get to Pennsylvania.

Lt. Kathleen Streett with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says Smith and Steven have been extradited to South Carolina and were booked into the Florence County Detention Center Thursday morning.

Both suspects will appear before a Florence County Magistrate for arraignment and a bond hearing, but dates and times of those court appearances were not given.