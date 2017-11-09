Volunteers read to over 3,500 Horry County students

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Over 150 volunteers across Horry County read to over 3,500 elementary school children on Thursday.

It was all a part of The United Way of Horry County’s “United to Read Day.” Each volunteer read “Last Stop on Market Street” to a first grade class and discussed the importance of reading.

“If they learn to love reading then they are going to want to read,” said Primary Instructional Coach at Socastee Elementary School, Laura Smith. “Having a special visitor come in and bring a story to life and read to them really makes them more engaged. It makes them have a story that they really love and the more they want to hear that story, the better reader they will eventually become.”

The annual event aims to bring awareness to literacy and help children in our community to read on their grade level.