10 from the Pee Dee charged for insurance fraud scheme

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – SLED agents say serveral people involved in an insurance fraud ring in the Pee Dee have been taken into custody.

Ten people were arrested by state law enforcement on 59 charges, according to the relase from SLED.

The group is accused of a scheme involving $300,000 in medical payments from car crashes dating back to 2013.

The following people have been charged in reference to the case:

–Renara Jessica Burgess, 30, of Florence, was charged with presenting false claims for insurance more than $2,000 but less than $10,000; presenting false claims for insurance payment $10,000 or more; insurance/false statement, misrepresentation, first offense, $1,000 or more; insurance/false statement, misrepresentation, first offense, $10,000 or more but less than $50,000; insurance/false statement, misrepresentation, first offense, $50,000 or more; forgery, value less than $10,000; and, forgery, value $10,000 or more.

–Shronda Luoise Bonaparte, 43, of Darlington, was charged with presenting false claims for insurance payment $10,000 or more; insurance/false statement, misrepresentation, first offense, $10,000 or more but less than $50,000; and, forgery, value $10,000 or more.

–Nakia Moet Thomas, 24, of Florence, was charged with presenting false claims for insurance more than $2,000 but less than $10,000; insurance/false statement, misrepresentation, first offense, $1,000 or more; and, forgery, value less than $10,000.

–Latisha Elizabeth Thomas, 28, of Florence, was charged with presenting false claims for insurance payment $10,000 or more; insurance/false statement, misrepresentation, first offense, $10,000 or more but less than $50,000; and, forgery, value $10,000 or more.

–Tiffany Bishop, 31, of FLorence, was charged with presenting false claims for insurance payment $10,000 or more; insurance/false statement, misrepresentation, first offense, $10,000 or more but less than $50,000; and, forgery, value $10,000 or more.

–Emeka Kenara Burgess, 27, of Florence, was charged with presenting false claims for insurance payment $10,000 or more; insurance/false statement, misrepresentation, first offense, $1,000 or more; insurance/false statement, misrepresentation, first offense, $10,000 or more but less than $50,000; and, forgery, value $10,000 or more.

–Delores Washington, 53, of Florence, was charged with presenting false claims for insurance payment $10,000 or more; insurance/false statement, misrepresentation, first offense, $10,000 or more but less than $50,000; and, forgery, value $10,000 or more.

–Eric Madison, 20, of Florence, was charged with presenting false claims for insurance more than $2,000 but less than $10,000; insurance/false statement, misrepresentation, first offense, $10,000 or more but less than $50,000; and, forgery, value less than $10,000.

–Tamieka TerryT, 36, of Hartsville, was charged with presenting false claims for insurance payment $10,000 or more; insurance/false statement, misrepresentation, first offense, $10,000 or more but less than $50,000; and, forgery, value $10,000 or more.

–Tanzania Verranica Cain, 30, of Florence, was charged with presenting false claims for insurance payment $10,000 or more; insurance/false statement, misrepresentation, first offense, $10,000 or more but less than $50,000; and, forgery, value $10,000 or more.

All of the suspects were booked in the Florence County Detention Center, according to the release.