Around Town: Dickens Christmas Show & Festivals

The Dickens Christmas Show & Festivals is a unique national award winning event comprised of a multitude of shopping and entertainment options, for individuals and groups alike. The cornerstone of the event is a Victorian Holiday Marketplace held in the 100,000 sq. ft. exhibit hall of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Here against a Victorian Holiday background, one will find hundreds of period clad vendors hawking everything from jewelry, gifts, toys, arts and crafts, gourmet foods, holiday decor and much much more. There probably is truly something for everyone on your holiday list. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Strolling Victorian Musicians, Tea Leaf Readers, Punch & Judy Shows, Shadow Box Displays, a Life Sized Historic Santa through the Ages Exhibit and a real live Santa, each lend their own charm to the show. Plus there are the elaborate Festival displays of Trees, of Tables, of Wrea ths and the Festival of Worlds that add to the experience too! All displays are available for purchase at silent auction with 100% of the funds going to the sponsoring non profit. Off-site offerings include Victorian Holiday Teas, Sherlock Holmes Murder Mystery Dinners, Historical Tours and the opening of Holiday Shows at award winning local theaters. No matter what your taste or budget, this event offers something for everyone. Whether it’s a day’s excursion or a long weekend getaway, the Dickens Christmas Show & Festivals is the perfect way to kick off your Holiday Season… Dickens Style! Make plans to join the thousands that come year after year!