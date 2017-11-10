Deputies search for two masked men who robbed Darlington gas station

By Published:

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men after they robbed a gas station Friday morning.

According to Lt. Robby Kilgo, the robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday at the United Gas station on Oates Highway in Darlington County. Two masked men robbed the clerk at gunpoint then ran off on foot, confirm Lt. Kilgo.

Both robbers were dressed in black, and one was wearing a green jacket. The K9 unit was called in for a manhunt, but the search was called off when the K9s lost the track, Lt. Kilgo explains.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 398-4501.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s