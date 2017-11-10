Deputies search for two masked men who robbed Darlington gas station

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men after they robbed a gas station Friday morning.

According to Lt. Robby Kilgo, the robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday at the United Gas station on Oates Highway in Darlington County. Two masked men robbed the clerk at gunpoint then ran off on foot, confirm Lt. Kilgo.

Both robbers were dressed in black, and one was wearing a green jacket. The K9 unit was called in for a manhunt, but the search was called off when the K9s lost the track, Lt. Kilgo explains.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 398-4501.