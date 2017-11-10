Florence Library to host grant webinars

FLORNECE, SC – The Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library will host two programs to help nonprofit organizations in search of funding:

Wednesdays, 2:00 – 3:00 PM

December 6 Introduction to Finding Grants

December 13 Introduction to Proposal Writing

Introduction to Finding Grants: Discover what funders are looking for in nonprofits seeking grants and how to find potential funders. You will learn the 10 most important things you need to know about finding grants including: who funds nonprofits and what their motivations are, what funders really want to know about the organizations they are interested in funding, how to identify potential funders, and how to make the first approach.

Introduction to Proposal Writing: An excellent overview for those who want to learn how to write a standard project proposal to a foundation. The presentation will include the basic elements of a proposal, the “do’s” and “don’ts” of writing and submitting a proposal, and how to follow up whether the answer is yes or no.

These Web-based seminars are presented by the Foundation Center of New York. Registration is required; admission is free. Participants should be affiliated with a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization. For more information or to register, please call (843) 413-7074 or stop by the library.

Contact

Joseph Kennedy

Information Services Librarian

Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library

Florence, SC

JKennedy@florencelibrary.org

843-413-7080