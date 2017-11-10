Florence One parents react to Superintendent resignation announcement

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Superintendent Dr. Randy Bridges announcement to resign left the majority of school leaders choked up Thursday night after the school board meeting.

One day later, Florence one parents are still in shock about Superintendent Dr. Randy bridges resignation announcement.

About three weeks ago the community group Lifeline Plus called for the resignation of Dr. Bridges. No official word from the district office on if Bridges’ resignation is related to that group but parents News13 spoke to Friday want to know what happened.

News13 received a copy of Bridges resignation letter:

November 9, 2017 Mr. Barry Townsend, Chairman Florence School District One Board of Trustees 319 South Dargan Street Florence, South Carolina 29506 Dear Chairman Townsend: Please accept this letter as official notification that I will resign as superintendent of Florence School District One effective December 31, 2017. I appreciate the Board of Trustees allowing me to serve in this position for three years. It has been a privilege working with my professional colleagues each day, as we focused our efforts on meeting the educational needs of our children. I will provide any assistance needed during the transition process. Respectfully, Randy Bridges, Ed.D. Superintendent

South Florence High School parent Denise Browder is disappointed in how people in the area treated the superintendent.

“They should have been a little more open and optimist and willing to work with him,” said Browder. “It’s sad that people can’t get along and they are not more open to others suggestions. I know that he is from other areas so he may have some ideas that are good to implement.”

Browder says she was impressed with the changes Bridges made like including more technology in schools.

“Implementation of the chrome books, I thought that was great,” said Browder.

Florence one officials say during his three-year stay he started 15 new initiatives one of those was the Elementary Montessori program.

Parent of two McLaurin Montessori students Greg Mitcheltree says he wants to know what led to this.

“I’m kind of wondering what happened… why he resigned and what is going to happen moving forward,” questioned Mitcheltree.

In light of the racially incentive email sent by one former board member, Mitcheltree hopes to see more transparency from the board.

“With the superintendent leaving. It does make you wonder what else is going on but I’m just hoping with the opening that someone will come into place and be able to pick things up,” explained Mitcheltree.

Dr. Bridges’ contract with the district was scheduled to end June 2020.

A press release from the district says he will provide any assistance needed during the transition process. Information about the process after Bridges resignation is finalized December 31st has not been released.

News13 did reach out to board member Alexis Pipkins who called for Bridges resignation last month, he said he had no comment at the moment.