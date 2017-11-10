Hannah Pamplico High School students selected as Rising Stars

PAMPLICO SC – Colton Mims and Jacob Howanich, seniors at Hannah-Pamplico High School, are among just 60 students from South and North Carolina recognized as Rising Stars by the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME) for their accomplishments in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and Career Technical Education (CTE) programs. Mims and Howanich participated in the Champions of Tomorrow-Rising Stars Day presentations during SME’s SOUTH-TEC event on Oct. 24 in Greenville. Their achievements will be recognized at the Nov. 27 meeting of the Florence 2 Board of Trustees.

Florence 2 Superintendent Neal Vincent said the district’s new STEM program and expanded CTE opportunities are designed to meet the growing demand for skilled technology jobs. “STEM and CTE jobs are among the best-paid and fastest-growing in the U.S. economy,” Vincent said. “Our goal is for our students to be completely ready.” The two Florence 2 students were selected for their success in the STEM Premier program, which connects STEM students with universities and companies interested in their talents and skills, and the Mechatronics program, a multidisciplinary engineering program combining electrical engineering, computer engineering, mechanical engineering and control engineering.

More than 30,000 students were eligible for the Rising Stars award. To view a listing of students honored, please CLICK HERE.