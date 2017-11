MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man died Friday night after a crash at the Myrtle Beach Speedway, Horry County coroner Tamera Willard confirmed.

Jackie Ward, a 56-year-old man from Surfside Beach, crashed his car into a wall at about 4:45 p.m, Willard said, and died at the hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

Willard didn’t say what caused the crash.