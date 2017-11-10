Murrells Inlet Christmas weekend scheduled for December 1st-3rd

MURRELLS INLET, SC – Murrells Inlet 2020 is hosting the annual “Inlet Christmas Weekend” from December 1st-3rd. The weekend is full of Christmas festivities for all ages. The events include:

December 1 st – The Murrells Inlet Christmas Tree Lighting at Morse Park (next to Hot Fish Club), 5PM-7PM The Christmas Tree Lighting is a FREE, family-friendly event that includes kid’s activities, hot chocolate and cookies, music, and a countdown to the lighting of the tree by none other than Santa and Mrs. Claus! Libations and food options are also available at the Hot Fish Club.

December 2 nd – The Murrells Inlet Holiday Tour of Homes, Homes Across Murrells Inlet, 10AM-4PM The Inlet Holiday Tour of Homes will feature a variety of homes across the Murrells Inlet area with spectacular views, beautiful Christmas decorations, and home features you won’t want to miss. Tickets can be purchased in advance for this event at ly/MITourOfHomes or by calling the MI2020 Office, 843.357.2007.

December 3 rd – The Annual Murrells Inlet Christmas Parade, Hwy 17 Business through Murrells Inlet, 3PM The Annual Murrells Inlet Christmas Parade is an Inlet staple for locals and visitors alike. The parade will begin at Sunnyside Avenue and 17 Business (new starting location) and will end at Wachesaw Road at Hwy 17 Business. The grand finale of the parade will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus on the Murrells Inlet/Garden City Fire Department Fire Truck. To enter the parade, visit: MurrellsInletSC.com/events.



“Inlet Christmas Weekend kicks off the holiday season and is a weekend that we all look forward to every year,” said Meredith Millen, Executive Director of Murrells Inlet 2020. “The kids get to enjoy the magic of the Christmas season while the adults have some fun too,” said Millen.

The proceeds from the event benefit Murrells Inlet 2020, a community revitalization organization focused on the conservation of our natural environment while fostering local community and commerce.