Portion of Cherokee Rd. in Florence closed for public works repair

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Florence Public Works Department is addressing an issue on Cherokee Road, closing a portion of the street Friday afternoon.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with Florence police, officers have closed the portion of Cherokee Road between Waters Avenue and Camellia Street until the work is complete. Lt. Brandt did not have an estimated time of when the road may reopen.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The intersections of Cherokee Road and Coit Street as well as Cherokee Road and Park Avenue remain open.