The Blitz Scores, Highlights, Video – 2nd Round Playoffs

By Published: Updated:

Playoff Games:

Class 5A:

Spring Valley at Conway

West Florence at Dutch Fork

Carolina Forest at Fort Dorchester

 

Class 4A:

Myrtle Beach at Lower Richland

Cane Bay at Hartsville

Crestwood at North Myrtle Beach

 

Class 3A:

Bishop England at Dillon

Georgetown at Timberland

 

Class 2A:

Latta at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Woodland at Carvers Bay

Barnwell at Andrews

 

Class 1A:

St. John’s at Hemingway

Hannah-Pamplico at CE Murray

Cross at Lake View

Green Sea Floyds at Baptist Hill

Hunter-Kinard Tyler at Lamar

Timmonsville at Ridge Spring-Monetta

 

SCISA:

2A:
Florence Christian at Trinity-Byrnes

1A:
Pee Dee Academy at Thomas Heyward

Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian

 

