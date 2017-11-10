The Blitz Scores, Highlights, Video – 2nd Round Playoffs

Playoff Games:
Class 5A:
Spring Valley at Conway
West Florence at Dutch Fork
Carolina Forest at Fort Dorchester
Class 4A:
Myrtle Beach at Lower Richland
Cane Bay at Hartsville
Crestwood at North Myrtle Beach
Class 3A:
Bishop England at Dillon
Georgetown at Timberland
Class 2A:
Latta at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Woodland at Carvers Bay
Barnwell at Andrews
Class 1A:
St. John’s at Hemingway
Hannah-Pamplico at CE Murray
Cross at Lake View
Green Sea Floyds at Baptist Hill
Hunter-Kinard Tyler at Lamar
Timmonsville at Ridge Spring-Monetta
SCISA:
2A:
Florence Christian at Trinity-Byrnes
1A:
Pee Dee Academy at Thomas Heyward
Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian