StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

Arctic high pressure will bring dry weather today into the weekend with a possible frost of freeze. today will be sunny, and not as cool as the past couple of days. Canadian high pressure will build in for the weekend, bringing another shot of very cool weather. Temperatures Friday night will fall into the 30s, with parts of the Pee Dee seeing a freeze with low temperatures dropping into the low 30s. It will stay sunny on Saturday, but it will be breezy and cool with highs only in the mid 50s. A few more clouds will move in Sunday with a slight chance for a shower late in the day. Next week we’ll warm back into the mid 60s with a few spots in the upper 60s.

Today, sunny and breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Inland lows 30-34, beaches 38.

Saturday, mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs in the mid 50s.