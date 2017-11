GREENVILLE CO., SC ( WSPA ) – A car crashed into the front of a Bank of America on Woodruff Road in Greenville County, Friday afternoon.

The 76-year-old driver of the car was injured in the crash and taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at the bank located near East Butler Road around 1:20 p.m..

Troopers say the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

Highway Patrol says no charges will be filed.