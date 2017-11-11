Florence car show benefits local non profits

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of car lovers came out for the Palmetto Cruisers car show on Saturday in Downtown Florence.



After last year’s car show was cancelled because of Hurricane Matthew, everyone was thankful for the chance to put on a car show this year in its place. More than 65 cars entered the show.



Palmetto Cruisers member, Davy McClary, said their club is made of car lovers that also love giving back to the community.



“That’s what we do. We give back to the people that give to us,” said McClary.



The Palmetto Cruisers help raise money for organizations like the Harvest Hope Food Bank, Toys for Tots, and many other non-profit organizations.



“There’s no better feeling like when we do Toys for Tots to see the children getting those toys,” said McClary. “If we didn’t do it, and others didn’t help out, a lot of kids would go without.”



He also said the Palmetto Cruisers will continue to support community events, including the Toys for Tots drive, which will take place in December.



If you want to help out with their community efforts, you can reach out by searching their Facebook page.