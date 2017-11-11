Horry County firefighters say thank you to veterans

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue took time to honor the men and women who have served their country on Saturday.

Station 39 on Carolina Forest Boulevard invited local veterans to join them for a coffee and donuts breakfast. Afterwards, they took part in a flag ceremony at the entrance to the Walker Woods community down the road. Carolina Forest Junior ROTC took part in the ceremony, as did the school’s show choir. This is the fourth year Walker Woods held the Veterans Day flag ceremony. “We try to recognize all of our veterans every day, as we should,” said organizer Joe Fazio. “This is just another way of honoring them, and paying them back for their commitment that they’ve done.”