Myrtle Beach man arrested in connection to Maryland Fried Chicken armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested 49-year-old Jesse Lalone of Myrtle Beach on Saturday morning in connection to an armed robbery at Maryland Fried Chicken in Conway on Oct. 31st.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s website, Lalone was arrested Saturday morning and charged with kidnapping, possession of a weapon, during a violent crime, resisting arrest and several other charges.

According to the police report, police were called to Maryland Fried Chicken on 939 N. Kings Hwy in Myrtle Beach Halloween night in reference to an armed robbery. The report says the suspect came in armed with a handgun and got away with $200.

Officers who arrived on the scene notified detectives who were able to process the crime scene.

Lalone remains behind bars at the J Reuben Long Detention Center.